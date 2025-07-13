– During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez discussed her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, and how Morgan’s recent injury impacted WWE Evolution 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raquel Rodriguez on how Liv Morgan’s injury impacted WWE Evolution: “Her impact, it was bigger than just Evolution. Her getting injured and this impact that it’s had, not just on Judgment Day, not just on the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but on the entire women’s locker room is going even far past Evolution, you know? It’s very unfortunate when someone has to sit out because of an injury, because of an illness. I know we all have been there. It’s really, really tough, and it changes you for the better.”

On Liv Morgan’s strength: “It makes you into a warrior because now you’re just battling something that you can’t control, and so, I know that Liv Morgan is very, very strong. I know she’s going to come out of this even tougher than she was before she left this time and I just want her to know that these Tag Titles aren’t going anywhere. They’re gonna be in safe hands. But she is missed every single day, every single trip.”

On how much she misses Morgan: “I miss her so much because we used to travel every single — where we went together. We were staying together in the same hotels and now it feels like I’ve lost my right hand and my sister and so, I’m just trying to keep that communication within us still alive so that she knows that these are still here waiting for her when she comes back.”

Raquel Rodriguez will be in action later today at WWE Evolution 2025. She and tag team partner Roxanne Perez defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way bout against the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, NXT’s Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.