Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Wanting To Face The Bella Twins

– During a recent interview with Love Wrestling, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez discussed the storyline with Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan that was unfortunately scrapped due to Liv Morgan’s recent injury. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raquel Rodriguez on if she and Liv Morgan were going to face The Bella Twins at Evolution: “Yeah, you know, I knew something would happen with Nikki and Liv for sure, obviously, from what we all saw. But that’s honestly the entirety of what I know to my knowledge. I’m not sure if Brie ever got the memo that, hey, I wanted to step in the ring with her too, because I personally… would absolutely love to work the Bella Twins. I have been watching them for so long, probably since their career has started as well.”

On being a fan of Total Divas: “Of course, I watched Total Divas. Of course, I watched Total Bellas. Of course, I watched Dancing with the Stars with my sister. It is part of our little bonding thing that her and I have. So, I mean, stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie would be an absolute honor. I look forward to it into the future because just because it couldn’t happen at Evolution 2 doesn’t mean it can’t happen later.”

Raquel Rodriguez will be in action tomorrow at WWE Evolution 2025. She and tag team partner Roxanne Perez defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way bout against the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, NXT’s Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.