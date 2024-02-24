– WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez was in action at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. She competed in the women’s Chamber match after winning a last chance battle royal to earn her slot in the match last Friday on WWE SmackDown. As noted, Rodriguez was recently diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She also had a flare up ahead of the event, which she spoke about on her Instagram account earlier today. You can read her comments below:

“If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth Australia for the first time it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillow case (might have been the makeup on Monday too) I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female Wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part. At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style. Even if this trip didn’t go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear so it was a win for me 😍 thank you so much to the lovely Vanessa of @lymphaticmassageperth for seeing me last minute 3 times to help me feel my best for the chamber. Your grace, kindness and knowledge was a Godsend 🙏🏼”

Rodriguez was the third woman eliminated in the chamber match. Becky Lynch won the bout to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.