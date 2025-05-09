Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited By WWE & AAA Deal, Hopes To Be Part Of AAA Somehow

Raquel Rodriguez was happy to see WWE acquire AAA and hopes to be part of the lucha company in some way. WWE announced their acquisition of the company over WrestleMania weekend, and she noted in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast that she’s looking forward to see what comes from it.

“It gets me so excited,” Rodriguez said (per Fightful). “It made my heart explode with happiness for everyone who was representing the announcement of merging with AAA and seeing AAA there and represented by their founder in the audience at WrestleMania. I grew up watching AAA. Not only did I have WWE, I also had AAA and Saturday Morning Wrestling, Lucha Libre. The Lucha Libre always lived in my backyard, with all the luchadors. It’s a beautiful style of wrestling and the intense passion they bring and the crazy moves and creativity, from the masks to the moves. It’s so cool. I’m so excited.”

She continued, “I hope I get to be part of any little bit that happens with AAA. I hope I get to perform with some of the female luchadoras, they are amazing. I’m really looking forward to this. It’s going to be huge.”

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is set to take place on June 7th from Los Angeles.