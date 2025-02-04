Raquel Rodriguez Explains Why She Enjoys Cage Matches

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez reflected on WarGames and how much she loves cage matches. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Raquel Rodriguez on cage matches: “I love a good cage match. Anything with a cage around the ring, put me in it, sign me up, yes I’ll be there, you know what I mean? VIP right here. I had so much fun in that match, I really, really did.”

On why she likes cage matches so much: “It’s just … the possibilities are endless when it comes to matches like those because you can get so creative with the weapons you’re using, with the cage, with the people that are in the ring, and what those people can do, you know? If they’re super flippy and they do all these cool jumps, like IYO [Sky], for example, who is she? Who does she think she is jumping off of the top of the cage with a trash can on her doing a moonsault? A moonsault! Absolutely blows my mind.”

Rodriguez competed in the women’s Rumble match last weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.