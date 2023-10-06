Raquel Rodriguez Thinks Jade Cargill Will Make A Great Addition To WWE’s Women’s Roster

On an appearance with The Bump recently, Raquel Rodriguez was asked for her perspective on Jade Cargill’s move to WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Rodriguez expressed her approval, spotlighting how the women’s roster has been taking headliner matches as continuing to grow and improve. You can find a highlight from Rodriguez on the subject and watch the full episode below.

On the benefits of Cargill joining WWE: “I think it’s great. Like we were talking about, our women’s division is growing. We are main eventing different shows on all of the platforms. So to get another talent from an outside company come in and she’s got such a massive following, and she’s just adding to the list of big girls that someone’s got to squash, probably me. I think it’s great, it’s great to have this competition in the women’s division and have this star power.”