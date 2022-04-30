Raquel Rodriguez, Killer Kross & More React to WWE NXT Releases

WWE had a crop of NXT releases on Friday and Raquel Rodriguez, Killer Kross and many more colleagues took to social media to react. As noted, WWE released 10 NXT talents including Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Harland, Paige Prinzivalli, Vish Kanya, Draco Anthony, Raelyn Divine, and Mila Malani.

You can see reactions from a host of WWE talent and a few non-WWE stars below:

Persia is a powerhouse gem! 💪🏼💎 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) April 29, 2022

You’re a star through and through wherever you go ❤️🐍 #SDL pic.twitter.com/cb0juKGzc3 — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) April 29, 2022

An absolute favorite of mine to work with. When we meet again, @DakotaKai_WWE.. I want a singles match 🖤😈 https://t.co/DrqioYrvo5 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) April 29, 2022

💔😔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) April 29, 2022

.@DakotaKai_WWE is a leader and an outstanding talent. One of my favorite woman wrestlers and a lovely human being. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 29, 2022

.@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota pic.twitter.com/BS9Fcma7IM — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 29, 2022

My coach heart is breaking. I love all y'all. ❤️❤️ — Allison Danger (@allisondanger) April 29, 2022

Sickening. — Brandi Lauren (@brandilauren_) April 30, 2022