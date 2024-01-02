Raquel Rodriguez Diagnosed With Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Raquel Rodriguez took to social media on Monday to announce that she has been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Rodriguez was pulled from the WWE holiday tour last week, and she posted a video to her Instagram account where she revealed her diagnosis.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, MCAS is “a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea. High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rodriguez as she recovers from the condition.