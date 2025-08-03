– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar and former Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez explains why she misses WWE house shows, and how they allow for wrestlers to try and experiment with ideas before using them on live TV. Although WWE still puts on non-televised house shows and live events, WWE’s house show schedule has been greatly reduced compared to the past. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raquel Rodriguez on missing more WWE house shows: “A big part of me. We just did a big super show in Texas and had that little loop, which was cool and fun because we got to go to our hometowns. We just did a super show in Mexico and it was the hottest crowds we’ve been in front of. Mexico crowds are the best. I do miss them. I feel like they are missed opportunities of us being part of the group, being part of the fans, bettering ourselves as a tag team, working together and getting those reps that we haven’t had before. I think we should do more of them, I really do.”

On how it can be more nerve-wracking to try things on live TV instead: “It’s definitely nerve-racking to try things on live TV, so it’s fun to be able to try things at live events.”

During Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Rodriguez and her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.