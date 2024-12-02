Raquel Rodriguez Says She’s Having ‘The Most Fun’ In Her Career Working With Liv Morgan

In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez spoke about her current run with Liv Morgan and said that she’s having the most fun in her career right now. Raquel returned at WWE Bad Blood.

She said: “Honestly, I feel like it’s just second nature. It’s like my second nature to just be that girl. It’s funny because my sister and I, we used to joke that when we played basketball, we’re two years apart, so we played high school basketball together, we did a lot of sports and things together, and she was always the pot-stirrer. She has a big mouth, she likes to run her little mouth, so she would always get trouble that would find her, and it was just my natural instinct to go and help her out and step in the way and stop the fight if I need to or finish the fight if I need to. So it’s just a role that I feel like I was naturally born into. So being able to do that again with Liv, it just feels good, it feels natural, and it’s been fun. Honestly, I can’t say that I’ve had a more fun time on main roster than I have these past couple months with Liv, these past couple weeks with her. It’s just been really, really great, and I just don’t want it to end.“