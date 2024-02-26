Raquel Rodriguez Nearly Missed Elimination Chamber Due To MCAS Flare-Up

As previously reported, Raquel Rodriguez worked this morning’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV even after a flare-up of her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). During yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Rodriguez nearly didn’t take part in the Chamber match.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rodriguez was forced to miss the practice run of the match that happened when all six women arrived in Australia. Things were said to be “touch and go” before it was decided that she would be part of the match. She ended up going without makeup for the match.