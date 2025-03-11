wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Wins #1 Contenders Match For Women’s Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw
Raquel Rodriguez has become the #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bayley on Raw. Monday’s episode saw Rodriguez pin Bayley following interference by the Judgment Day to earn a shot at the title.
Lyra Valkyria is the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. No word on when Rodriguez will get her title show.
It's all about the NUMBERS GAME!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0wgdT44KZi
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025
Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley to become the new no.1 contender for the IC Title 🤯🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8mpPJZGpZs
— Roman Era (@RomanEraaaa) March 11, 2025
