wrestling / News

Raquel Rodriguez Wins #1 Contenders Match For Women’s Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raquel Rodriguez Judgment Day WWE Raw 3-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

Raquel Rodriguez has become the #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bayley on Raw. Monday’s episode saw Rodriguez pin Bayley following interference by the Judgment Day to earn a shot at the title.

Lyra Valkyria is the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. No word on when Rodriguez will get her title show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Raquel Rodriguez, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading