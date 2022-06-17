Raquel Rodriguez On How Match With Ronda Rousey Helped Her Adjust To Main Roster

In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (via Fightful, Raquel Rodriguez spoke about how her match with Ronda Rousey on a recent episode of Smackdown helped her adjust to the main roster. She also noted that she was nervous before the match took place.

She said: “I was really nervous because it was a lot of pressure and because I only had a few matches on SmackDown, two matches off-television and one on television. My match versus Ronda was my fourth match in the brand, so I was extremely nervous. I am always nervous, but I was even more nervous at this time, but after everything went well and prove that I am the Tejana and I am the most chingona. Everyone was watching with their eyes open and they knew that I was strong and can do different stuff compared to other women that were there before me. That match was something I didn’t know I wanted until I got it. My confidence grew because when you are new, you always doubt yourself. Now I feel more adjusted and believe that I belong in the brand.“