Raquel Rodriguez On Her Reaction to Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Cash-In, Preparing For The Match

Raquel Rodriguez did not expect to see Liv Morgan cash in her Money in the Bank shot quite so quickly, and she recently shared her reaction to Morgan’s win. Rodriguez was part of the women’s Money in the Bank match at last weekend’s PPV and talked with The Zaslow Show about preparing for the bout, being shocked by Morgan’s cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On preparing for Money in the Bank: “There’s no explanation for how crazy it is because you can’t plan for any of it. I know a lot of people like to ask, ‘Well how do you prepare? How do you do this? There’s no preparing for a ladder match, it’s absolute chaos. Not only do you have these huge eight-foot, ten-foot, twelve-foot metal objects just laying on the ground when you’re trying to run and hit someone, but you also have six other women that are jumping on your back, hitting you from behind, knocking you off of ladders. Hitting you with ladders! It’s really, really hectic. The mindset going into this is just, ‘The objective is to get the briefcase, do everything with confidence, and don’t back down.’ And that’s it.”

On Morgan cashing in on Ronda Rousey: “No, I was watching backstage. I had no idea. I was obviously watching, because I wanted to see what was going to happen between our Smackdown Women’s Champ Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, because it affects me. It was very shocking to see her cash in so immediately. I thought for sure Liv Morgan was going to wait maybe until this Friday to probably try to cash in, or hold it off for another moment. But to see her go out there and to see her take that opportunity into her own hands. I was just very, very happy for her. Because if anyone was deserving of winning, it was definitely Liv Morgan. She’s been working her butt off, she’s been in factions, and tags, and singles. And she’s been with WWE for so long now too that this opportunity was the right time for her. And I’m very, very happy for her and her moment at Money in the Bank”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Zaslow Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.