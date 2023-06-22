Raquel Rodriguez Weighs In On Trish Stratus’ Chances At WWE Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus is competing at WWE Money in the Bank next month, and Raquel Rodriguez shared her thoughts on Stratus’ chances in the women’s ladder match. Stratus will be part of the match on the July 1st PPV, and Rodriguez talked about the fact on this week’s episode of The Bump. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On facing Stratus: “When Liv and I faced Trish and Becky for the Women’s Tag Titles after WrestleMania, in that moment, I was like, ‘Whoa, I had been watching Trish since I was a little girl. I looked up to her. I get to step in the ring with her!’ But we didn’t have much interaction in that tag match, so finally getting to have a one-on-one with her [was great]… Getting into the ring with Trish, I realized: I am a beast.”

On Stratus being part of Money in the Bank: “She’s in a new world. It’s not really what she’s used to. This is a whole new women’s division. This is a whole new women’s generation, so I understand if her confidence has faltered a little bit where she feels like she needs to kick it up a notch, whether it’s in a good way or a bad way. But I am very happy that she gets to experience her first Money in the Bank, too, because this is a new thing for the women. Having Money in the Banks [and] having Royal Rumbles is all part of the women’s evolution, so it’s great that she gets a little taste of that. We’ll see if she can last with them ladders.”