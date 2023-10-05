– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez discussed Nia Jax costing her a title win against Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rodriguez on how close she was to beating Rhea Ripley: “I was this close to defeating Rhea [Ripley]. I could see the gold, I could taste it.”

On possibly allying with Rhea Ripley against Nia Jax: “[Rhea and I] do have similar beef with Nia. Maybe there’s some point where we could come to some kind of agreement.” Rodriguez hopes that she and Ripley can put their animosity aside to eliminate Jax from the picture, which would finally give Raquel and Rhea the space to go head-to-head and find out who the better woman is once and for all.