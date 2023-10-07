Raquel Rodriguez Praises Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy

During an appearance on this week’s The Bump (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez praised the match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy last week.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing. Any time that the women get to main event, No Mercy, a PLE, even a Raw, SmackDown, or NXT — it’s just a leap forward for the women’s division. Getting to see those two women go out there and leave it all out there from the cut on Becky’s elbow to Tiffany flying out onto the announce table, it was insane. I was very, very proud of both of them.”