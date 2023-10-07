wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Praises Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
During an appearance on this week’s The Bump (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez praised the match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy last week.
She said: “It’s absolutely amazing. Any time that the women get to main event, No Mercy, a PLE, even a Raw, SmackDown, or NXT — it’s just a leap forward for the women’s division. Getting to see those two women go out there and leave it all out there from the cut on Becky’s elbow to Tiffany flying out onto the announce table, it was insane. I was very, very proud of both of them.”
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Gives Health Update, Says He Had Complications After Neck Surgery
- More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent
- Adam Copeland Weighs The Creative Risks and Benefits Of A Full Time Deal in AEW
- Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’