Raquel Rodriguez Qualifies For Women’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE SmackDown

June 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have our fourth competitor in the women’s Money In The Bank following tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Raquel Rodriguez. Friday night’s episode saw Rodriguez defeat Shayna Baszler to qualify for the ladder man at the July 2nd PPV.

Rodriguez joins Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan in the match, with four more competitors set to be determined.

