Raquel Rodriguez Returns To Ring On WWE Raw, Wins Spot In Elimination Chamber Match
Raquel Rodriguez is headed to Elimination Chamber after she made her return on this week’s WWE Raw. Rodriguez was part of the Last Chance Battle Royale on Monday’s show for the final spot in the women’s Chamber match and picked up the win, last eliminating Chelsea Green to pick up the win.
Rodriguez has been out of action since late December. She was pulled from the WWE holiday tour and announced in early January that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after Raw.
Guess who's back!@RaquelWWE joins the #WWEChamber Last Chance Qualifying Battle Royal up next on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/bjbBkTrZXN
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024
Who will secure the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber at #WWEChamber this Saturday?
A Last Chance Battle Royal determines that on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/IzAglgpiQL
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024
.@RaquelWWE is going to #WWEChamber!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iEAtOaO68V
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024
