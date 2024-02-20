Raquel Rodriguez Returns To Ring On WWE Raw, Wins Spot In Elimination Chamber Match

Raquel Rodriguez is headed to Elimination Chamber after she made her return on this week’s WWE Raw. Rodriguez was part of the Last Chance Battle Royale on Monday’s show for the final spot in the women’s Chamber match and picked up the win, last eliminating Chelsea Green to pick up the win.

Rodriguez has been out of action since late December. She was pulled from the WWE holiday tour and announced in early January that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after Raw.