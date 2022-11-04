wrestling / News

Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off New Hair Color

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Raquel Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez posted a photo showing off a new hair color, which she compared to rainbow sherbet.

She wrote: “Looking like a fresh pint of @bluebellicecream rainbow sherbet! But also… could be an Oompa Loompa.

