wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off New Hair Color
November 4, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez posted a photo showing off a new hair color, which she compared to rainbow sherbet.
She wrote: “Looking like a fresh pint of @bluebellicecream rainbow sherbet! But also… could be an Oompa Loompa.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
- Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT
- Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End