Raquel Rodriguez Targets IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley Challengers & More Gold

Currently reigning as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez has her sights set on more than just tag team dominance.

While proud of her fourth tag title reign, she emphasized that individual aspirations remain strong for both partners. Speaking on the Tim & Eli on Battleground podcast (per Fightful), Rodriguez acknowledged their current synergy but confirmed singles gold is still a major objective.

“We definitely both still have our singles goals. We both want to conquer anything and everything we can while we’re doing the best work we have done together overall. That’s what makes this reign feel different. It’s a little bit sweeter because I can feel that we are intermingling like a really good team, and on fire overall when it comes to promos, in-ring work, teamwork, Liv and I are firing on all cylinders. This is probably the sweetest reign we’ve had and I don’t see it ending anytime soon. We’re definitely keeping our eye on singles. IYO SKY can’t not have any opponents. Rhea Ripley has had her chance. Let Liv Morgan have another little taste. When Becky [Lynch] and Lyra [Valkyria] finish doing what they’re doing, I’m going to come back for that Intercontinental Title because God didn’t bless me with these two big, beautiful shoulders so that I can only hold one title. It makes no sense. I should have another one. I’ll go pay a little visit to SmackDown and to the new US title holder, Zelina Vega, I would love to crush that little chickita one more time. Just racking them up. That’s a t-shirt, Rack Em Up Raquel.”