– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez discussed what having the new Women’s Intercontinental and United States Championships will do for WWE’s women’s division. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raquel Rodriguez on new United States and Intercontinental Titles: “Oh my gosh, I think both of those titles are just gonna bring more eyes to the women’s division. It’s more opportunities for more women to step up, to step through, to show the talent the WWE has for their women’s locker room. I just talked about the women’s locker room not too long ago, about how amazing it is because we all just want what’s best for the women’s division. We want to be the best women’s division in wrestling, and so we all set out to put everything else aside and to go out there and put on an absolute show to the best of our abilities. So having these two new titles is really gonna give more opportunities to more women who are training hard every day and just haven’t had that one chance to step in front of the camera. But now that we have these two new titles, these two new titles to go after, to fight for, we have more women who are gonna want to come through and step through the woodwork.”

On how fans will be seeing a new of new faces in the division: “I think you guys are gonna be seeing a lot of new faces, a lot of new female faces that are gonna be in the women’s division, a lot more chances to fall in love with different characters, and I really, really love that this is happening right now for the women’s division because it couldn’t come at a better time. Our women’s division is huge, when you count the women on Raw, on SmackDown, on NXT, and the women that we still bring from outside resources, I think it’s absolutely insane how much it’s growing and how much of an effect it has, especially on young girls at this time. We’re getting more time on TV, and we’re getting more opportunities to show our faces, and so I think a lot of little girls, you’re just gonna be seeing them drawn to the product a lot more, especially with it being on Netflix now.”

Chelsea Green defeated Michin in the finals of the Women’s United States Title tournament last month to become the inaugural champion. Lyra Valkyria later defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament earlier this month on Raw to win the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion.