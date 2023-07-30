– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Raquel Rodriguez enjoying the golden hour, Zelina Vega, B-Fab having some Barbie fun with Hit Row, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae having fun at SDCC, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville celebrating their newly won tag titles, Matt Riddle showing off his Canadian tuxedo, and Ludwig Kaiser showing off his athleticism in the gym. You can check out some of those photos below: