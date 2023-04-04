wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez on the Uncertainty During WWE NXT Shift to NXT 2.0
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez discussed the shift to NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“It’s so hard to look that far ahead into the future, especially in the positions you’re put in where, you’re right, it was a very confusing time for us, especially us as women with the way the women’s division was changing and the direction it was suddenly going. It was a very confusing time. I remember talking to IYO [SKY] in the locker room, just kind of figuring out what we were going to try to change or bring to the table or what we needed to do to stay in the picture.”
