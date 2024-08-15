Raquel Rodriguez Gives Update On MCAS Treatment

Raquel Rodriguez recently gave an update on her treatment for mast cell activation syndrome. As reported back in January, Rodriguez announced that she had been diagnosed with the condition and has largely has been off of TV since. Rodriguez posted to her Instagram stories to give an update and noted that she was getting bloodwork done at the Alliance Regenerative Center in Florida.

Rodriguez noted that she says been getting cellular therapy through Alliance Regenerative’s partner with RejuvStem in Mexico and that her skin hasn’t felt or looked as good as it has “in months.”

It was reported last month that WWE has had discussions about Rodriguez potentially returning to TV soon, though exactly when isn’t known.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rodriguez as she continues to recover.