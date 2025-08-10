wrestling / News

WWE News: Rare Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker Match From Finland, Brock Lesnar’s Top 25 Greatest Moments, WCW Bash at the Beach & 1987 TV Episode

August 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 30 Image Credit: WWE

WWE Vault revealed a rare Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker match for the WWE Championship from a WWE live event in 2003 from Turku, Finland. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Brock Lesnar’s Top 25 Greatest Moments:

– The WCW YouTube channel showcased the full Bash at the Beach 1995 event and a full episode of World Championship Wrestling TV from May 24, 1987:


