– WWE Vault revealed a rare Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker match for the WWE Championship from a WWE live event in 2003 from Turku, Finland. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Brock Lesnar’s Top 25 Greatest Moments:

– The WCW YouTube channel showcased the full Bash at the Beach 1995 event and a full episode of World Championship Wrestling TV from May 24, 1987:



