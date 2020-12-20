Rare Dwayne Johnson Football Trading Card Sells For Nearly $14,000

TMZ reports that a rare football card featuring Dwayne Johnson sold for just under $14,000, from his time as a college player for the University of Miami. During his 1994 season, tuna company Bumble Bee produced a set of cards featuring players from the team like Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp and Bob Marley’s son Rohan.

The 24-card sheets were given out during the Orange Bowl that year, but it was a rainy day and most people didn’t save them. There are said to be less than fifty of the Johnson cards from that set still available in the world. The sale was made by PWCC auctions on the card, which was mint condition (PSA 10) and sold for $13,998.

The card has skyrocketed in value over the years, as a similar card sold for only $4,228 in 2014.