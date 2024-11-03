Rare Footage of 1908 George Hackenschmidt Match Found Online

An incredibly rare wrestling match has made its way online, featuring the first-ever heavyweight champion George Hackenschmidt. The footage comes from London in 1908, making it 116 years old. Hackenschmidt is credited for, among other things, inventing the bear hug. You can see the match below:

