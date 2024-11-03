wrestling / News

Rare Footage of 1908 George Hackenschmidt Match Found Online

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
George Hackenschmidt Image Credit: NGA TAONGA Sound & Vision

An incredibly rare wrestling match has made its way online, featuring the first-ever heavyweight champion George Hackenschmidt. The footage comes from London in 1908, making it 116 years old. Hackenschmidt is credited for, among other things, inventing the bear hug. You can see the match below:

