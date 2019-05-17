Various News: Rare Hulk Hogan/Andre The Giant Team-Up Added to Network, WWE MITB Watch Along, Scott Hall Asks Indy To Stop Advertising Him

— An obscure match has been added to WWE Network’s Hidden Gems collection, a bout featuring Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant teaming up in a 2-on-4 handicap match against Nick Bockwinkle, Ken Patera, Bobby Duncum and Bobby Heenan. You can see a short clip of the match below:

— WWE have announced on their website that a stream of WWE Watch Along will be coinciding with Money In The Bank, featuring the Usos, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, R-Truth and others watching and commentating the PPV. You can see their statement and full guest list below:

WWE Watch Along to stream live during WWE Money in the Bank on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Liv Morgan and R-Truth are watching WWE Money in the Bank, and you can join the party when WWE Watch Along streams live on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter this Sunday.

WWE Watch Along invites you to hang out with host Pat McAfee and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch WWE Money in the Bank on the WWE Network. In addition to the Superstars above, guests announced so far include Cathy Kelley, NXT Superstars Eric Bugenhagen, Vanessa Borne, and Aliyah, along with ESPN’s Field Yates.

You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on Sunday at 7 ET / 4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

— Scott Hall is evidently being advertised for an independent show without his consent and he isn’t pleased about it. He took to twitter asking that indy promotion VCW (Vanguard Championship Wrestling) stop advertising his name for the show. He further clarified that he’s already booked for a show in Texas that same day. You can see his tweets on the matter below:

ATTENTION PLEASE : Hey yo VCW please stop advertising me for an appearance you never contacted me about. I will NOT be at the VCW event on June 15 th . Thanks — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019

Never heard from anyone connected to that company and have been booked in Texas on that date for months — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019

Just wanted fans to know in advance so they don’t get ripped off — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019