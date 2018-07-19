wrestling / News
Various News: Rare Rock Match Being Added to Hidden Gems Collection, Barry Scott to Narrate Slammiversary Open, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Today’s Hidden Gem that will be added to the streaming service will be a dark match from the March 11, 1996 Monday Night Raw taping in San Antonio, Texas. It features a young Dwayne Johnson facing the late Chris Candido.
– Impact Wrestling announced that Barry Scott is returning to narrate the Slammiversary open…
What better way to celebrate our 16th anniversary than for a voice associated with IMPACT Wrestling for years and years – the wonderful Barry Scott – to return and narrate the Slammiversary Cold Open! We're excited for you to see it! #SlamXVI pic.twitter.com/aiLTUFjpxC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Ho Ho Lun (31)
* Jinder Mahal (32)
* Tony Mamaluke (44)
* Rey Bucanero (44)
* Jeremy Borash (44)
* Mike Modest (47)
* Robert Gibson (60)
* Randy Rose (62)