Various News: Rare Rock Match Being Added to Hidden Gems Collection, Barry Scott to Narrate Slammiversary Open, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Today’s Hidden Gem that will be added to the streaming service will be a dark match from the March 11, 1996 Monday Night Raw taping in San Antonio, Texas. It features a young Dwayne Johnson facing the late Chris Candido.

– Impact Wrestling announced that Barry Scott is returning to narrate the Slammiversary open…

What better way to celebrate our 16th anniversary than for a voice associated with IMPACT Wrestling for years and years – the wonderful Barry Scott – to return and narrate the Slammiversary Cold Open! We're excited for you to see it! #SlamXVI pic.twitter.com/aiLTUFjpxC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Ho Ho Lun (31)

* Jinder Mahal (32)

* Tony Mamaluke (44)

* Rey Bucanero (44)

* Jeremy Borash (44)

* Mike Modest (47)

* Robert Gibson (60)

* Randy Rose (62)