WWE News: Rare Undertaker Photo Gallery, Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show Full Match Online
– WWE is continuing its celebration of the Undertaker with a new photo gallery of rare pics of the Deadman. You can see the gallery at the link in the below tweet:
You've never seen #TheDeadman like this, and these 50 photos prove it. #Undertaker30 @undertaker https://t.co/p8yT3DMzDs pic.twitter.com/IS5jtPVNcy
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2020
– WWE also continued 30 Days of the Deadman with the release of the full match between Taker, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show from the August 28th, 2003 episode of Smackdown:
