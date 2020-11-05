wrestling / News

WWE News: Rare Undertaker Photo Gallery, Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show Full Match Online

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 32

– WWE is continuing its celebration of the Undertaker with a new photo gallery of rare pics of the Deadman. You can see the gallery at the link in the below tweet:

– WWE also continued 30 Days of the Deadman with the release of the full match between Taker, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show from the August 28th, 2003 episode of Smackdown:

