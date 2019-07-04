wrestling / News

Various News: NBA Player Shares Video of Diamond Cutter, The Rascalz Get New T-Shirt, Barry Windham Turns 59 Years Old

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rascalz

– The Rascalz of IMmact Wrestling have a new shirt that’s available. You can check out that new shirt for The Rascalz below.

– NBA player Enes Kanter shared a video clip of him hitting a Diamondcutter in a wrestling ring. You can check out that clip below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham turns 59 years old.

