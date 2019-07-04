wrestling / News
Various News: NBA Player Shares Video of Diamond Cutter, The Rascalz Get New T-Shirt, Barry Windham Turns 59 Years Old
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rascalz of IMmact Wrestling have a new shirt that’s available. You can check out that new shirt for The Rascalz below.
View this post on Instagram
🚨___BREAKING NEWS___🚨 BRAND NEW #RASCALZ TEE PREORDERS ARE NOW OPEN!!! PUT IN YOUR ORDER WHILE YOU CAN BECAUSE THESE SNAZZY SUSIES; DESIGNED BY THE AWESOME @dominiquecbell ARE GOING TO GO FAST!!! $30+shipping or pick it up in person at the next show you see us at…DMs are open for orders!!!
– NBA player Enes Kanter shared a video clip of him hitting a Diamondcutter in a wrestling ring. You can check out that clip below.
Future @WWE Hall of Famer 🔥#TurkishDelight 😂 pic.twitter.com/X5w3n2Aw76
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 2, 2019
– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham turns 59 years old.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold
- More Details On Why Triple H Did Not Take Executive Director Role For RAW or Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’