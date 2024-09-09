Rascalz Out of Tag Team Title Match On WWE NXT, Replaced By Street Profits

The Rascalz will not be competing for the NXT Tag Team Titles on this week’s episode of WWE NXT after all. NXT GM Ava announced in a video posted to Twitter that Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel were unable to compete on this week’s show due to “somewhat conspicuous circumstances” and that the Street Profits will instead challenge Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the titles in a match that will kick off the show.

Ava did not go into further detail on what the circumstances are. The updated lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The Street Profits

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans

* Last Man Standing Match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

* Chelsea Green vs. Giulia