Rated FTR Address Crowd Following AEW Dynamite

Rated FTR cut a promo for the live crowd following Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted the video of Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speaking to the crowd following the end of tonight’s show, which raised money for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Asheville, where the taping took place. You can check out a couple highlights from the promo below, per Fightful:

Harwood on tonight’s show: “Last time I was in this building, guys it was very bleak in the stands. We had just about 1,000 people, but tonight, you packed it out to see Rated FTR, and we love you guys. Thank you very much.”

Cope on his return match: “First match back in seven months. One more surgery, another plate, seven screws, don’t matter. Because guess what? I live in the 828. Here in the 828, we’re tough sons of bitches. We don’t let a hurricane keep us down, do we? No, we don’t. We pick ourselves up, we dust ourselves off, we dig out, and we all come and have a good time. I cannot say enough about this community. I cannot say enough about the things I saw when we went out trying to help some people, just like all of you did. Because we’re a community, because we’re neighbors. So if I see any of you in the street, just come on up. ‘Hey Cope, what’s up?’ ‘I don’t know man, what’s up with you?’ Maybe we have a coffee, I don’t know. But we’d have a good time, just like we had tonight. So stand up, all of you get off your asses. Everybody get up and say, ‘Go to hell, hurricane.’ Now I want to hear, ‘828.’ We’ll see you next time, Asheville. I love you.”