wrestling / News
Rated FTR Resolve Their Differences on Tonight’s AEW Collision
April 5, 2025 | Posted by
Rated FTR have had their issues in recent weeks but seem to have resolved their differences on tonight’s AEW Collision. The Death Riders interfered during PAC’s match with Cash Wheeler, causing Cash to lose. After the match, with Harwood on the mat, Wheeler and Cope offered him their hands. He accepted and was pulled him into an embrace between the three.
The team is set to battle the Death Riders for the trios titles at Dynasty tomorrow night.
A sign of cohesion from Rated FTR!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/6X0p4iiZuF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2025
