Rated FTR Set To Appear Live on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that Rated FTR (Adam “Cope” Copeland and FTR) will be appearing live on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member
* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm
* Hangman Page to appear live
* The Hurt Syndicate to appear live
* Rated FTR to appear Live
* MJF to appear
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TONIGHT
Atlanta, GA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax!@RatedRCope, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR, Rated FTR have made the trip from Asheville to Atlanta, and will appear LIVE TONIGHT
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX! pic.twitter.com/ftgLCqK4ke
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2025
