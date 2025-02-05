wrestling / News

Rated FTR Set To Appear Live on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Rated FTR - live Image Credit: AEW

– AEW announced that Rated FTR (Adam “Cope” Copeland and FTR) will be appearing live on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member
* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm
* Hangman Page to appear live
* The Hurt Syndicate to appear live
* Rated FTR to appear Live
* MJF to appear

