Rating, Audience For Last Week’s WWE NXT Updated Due to Nielsen Error

Nielsen has adjusted the ratings and viewership for last week’s New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT. Nielsen reported last week that the show had done a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 957,000 viewers. As Wrestlenomics reports, the company has reprocessed the numbers and adjusted them downward.

The accurate demo rating for last week was a 0.21, while the accurate audience number was 798,000.

While those numbers are obviously down significantly from the original numbers, they were still significantly up from the week before, with the demo rating up 40% from the New Year’s Evil episode’s 0.15 and the audience up 27.5% from the previous week’s 626,000. In corrected numbers, the demo rating was still the best since the October 8th episode — the second episode on The CW — drew a 0.26. The audience was also the best since that week’s 874,000.

Over two weeks thus far in 2025 (New Year’s Evil and this week’s show), NXT is averaging a 0.19 and 789,000 compared to a 0.23 and 745,000 for the first two episodes of 2024.