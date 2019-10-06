AEW News: Rating For AEW Dynamite On TSN2 in Canada, Notes On AEW At NYCC, B/R Live Offering Spanish-Language Version of Full Gear

– John Pollock of Post Wrestling reports that AEW’s debut episode of Dynamite brought in 109,000 viewers on October 2 with no promotion.

– Those in attendance for the AEW panel at NYCC got a poster from the DC Comics-AEW crossover. Cody and Brandi selected twenty fans to get tickets to the Dynamite taping in Philadelphia. There was said to be an overflow crowd and fans were turned away. TNT executives were also in attendance with AEW.

– Bleacher Report Live is now offering a Spanish-language version of Full Gear on November 9 from Baltimore.