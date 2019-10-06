wrestling / News
AEW News: Rating For AEW Dynamite On TSN2 in Canada, Notes On AEW At NYCC, B/R Live Offering Spanish-Language Version of Full Gear
October 5, 2019 | Posted by
– John Pollock of Post Wrestling reports that AEW’s debut episode of Dynamite brought in 109,000 viewers on October 2 with no promotion.
– Those in attendance for the AEW panel at NYCC got a poster from the DC Comics-AEW crossover. Cody and Brandi selected twenty fans to get tickets to the Dynamite taping in Philadelphia. There was said to be an overflow crowd and fans were turned away. TNT executives were also in attendance with AEW.
– Bleacher Report Live is now offering a Spanish-language version of Full Gear on November 9 from Baltimore.
More Trending Stories
- More On Edge Trying To Get Cleared For WWE Return And If He Negotiated With AEW
- Tony Khan on How AEW Isn’t Trying to Please Everyone, Bringing in Multiple Demographics
- Sean Waltman Explains Why Kane Was His Favorite Tag Team Partner, Dynamics of Working With a Bigger Guy
- Rocky Johnson Says Ole Anderson Is The Biggest Racist In Wrestling