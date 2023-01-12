Rating Ticks Down, Audience Up For NXT New Year’s Evil

This week’s New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT saw the rating slip a bit, while the audience went up. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 700,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down a tick and up 7.2% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 653,000 viewers.

T%he demo rating was still up from the 0.12 demo rating for the NXT from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the overall audience was the best number since the December 20th episode had 705,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.155 demo rating and 677,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.15 demo rating and 666,000 viewers for the first two weeks of 2023.