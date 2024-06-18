wrestling / News
Rating & Viewership For Last Week’s TNA Impact
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of TNA Impact hit the cable rating rankings for the first time in over a month. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 92,000 viewers per Spoiler TV.
Thursday’s show marks the first time that the ratings have hit the top 150 cable ratings for the night (and thus were reported on) since May 2nd. It also repped the highest reported numbers for Impact since the January 25th episode did a 0.02 demo rating and 102,000 viewers.
