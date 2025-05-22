Ratings & Audience For This Week’s WWE’s Greatest Moments

The ratings and viewership numbers are in for this week’s episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments. Programming Insider reports that Sunday’s D-Generation X episode that aired at 9:30 PM ET drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 90,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the 10 PM episode on Money in the Bank Cash-Ins drew a 0.04 demo rating and 117,000 viewers.

The MITB episode had the best demo rating since the March 23rd episode on WWE Celebrities drew a 0.07, and the best viewership since the “WrestleMania in the ’80s” episode on April 13th had 147,000. The D-X episode was steady with the Cody Rhodes episode in the same time slot the week before in the demo rating, while the audience topped both of last week’s episodes (89,000 for Cody Rhodes, 88,000 for the 10 PM ET episode on The Bloodline).

The show averaged a 0.034 demo rating and 140,000 for the season.