Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision fell in viewership and the key 18-49 rating, getting 366,000 viewers and an 0.09 (116,000 viewers), respectively. It also had an 0.05 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was also down in both measures. It drew 804,000 viewers and an 0.28 in 18-49 (353,000 viewers). It also had an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Compared to last week, Collision fell 22.5% in viewers, 33.7% in 18-49 and 46.9% in 18-34. It’s the lowest viewership since September 30 (against NXT No Mercy) and third lowest viewership ever. It had its second lowest 18-49 rating ever as well.

The show was #22 for the day and #7 in its time slot. It was behind Kansas vs. Iowa State football on ESPN (1,267,000/0.35), a Hallmark movie (1,800,000/0.17), NASCAR Infinity Series from Phoenix on USA (951,000/0.11), a movie on TBS (574,000/0.15), a movie on FX (428,000/0.10) and On Patrol Live (656,000/0.09). Network competition included LSU vs. Alabama football on CBS (8,824,000/2.07), Washington vs. USC on ABC (4,450,000/1.06), Purdue vs. Michigan on NBC (2,597,000/0.60), and Brigham Young vs. West Virginia on FOX (1,257,000/0.27).

Collision had 25,000 in men 18-34 (down 40.5%), 8,000 in women 18-34 (down 63.6%), 51,000 in men 35-49 (down 38.6%) and 31,000 in women 35-49 (up 10.7%). The audience was 65.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox – 395,000 viewers, 121,000 in 18-49

Q2: Segments with Mogul Embassy, FTR, Ricky Starks, Big Bill, MJF, Kip Sabian, Workhorsemen, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom/Kingdom squash match – 352,000 viewers (down 43,000), 100,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q3: Mark Briscoe promo/Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin – 377,000 viewers (up 25,000), 111,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q4: Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue segment/Swerve Strickland and Alex Abrahates segment/The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass segment – 364,000 viewers (down 13,000), 125,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q5: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys/Mark Briscoe, Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian & The Workhorsemen – 376,000 viewers (up 12,000), 127,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q6: End of Briscoe, Lee & Rhodes vs. Sabian & Workhorsemen/Briscoe promo/Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura – 363,000 viewers (down 13,000), 111,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: End of Nightingale vs. Sakura/Samoa Joe & Keith Lee segment/FTR & LFI vs. Gates of Agony, Big Bill & Ricky Starks – 346,000 viewers (down 19,000), 109,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q8: End of FTR & LFI vs. Gates of Agony, Big Bill & Ricky Starks – 354,000 viewers (up 8,000), 118,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Overrun: Post match brawl – 410,000 viewers (up 56,000), 182,000 in 18-49 (up 64,000)

Dynamite was #5 for the night and #2 in its time slot, behind the NBA on ESPN. This included the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks (1,651,000/0.56) on the East Coast and Golden State vs. Denver (1,851,000/0.63) on the West Coast. It also had competition from the Country Music Awards on ABC (6,840,000/0.88), The Republican Party debate on NBC (6,863,000/0.71) and Survivor on CBS (4,527,000/0.71). AEW was the top non-sports show on cable, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo (961,000/0.26).

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 3.4% in viewers, down 3.6% in 18-49 and down 4.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 13.5% in viewers, down 14.3% in 18-49 and down 15.2% in 18-34. It had 100,000 in men 18-34 (down 3.8%), 39,000 in women 18-34 (down 9.3%), 157,000 in men 35-49 (down 3.7%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (up 8.3%). The audience was 72.8% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom, Daniel Garcia & 2.0 segment/MJF vs. Daniel Garcia – 892,000 viewers, 355,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MJF vs. Garcia/Mark Briscoe video/Sting & Darby Allin vs. Outrunners – 827,000 viewers (down 65,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q3: Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida segment/Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland – 814,000 viewers (down 13,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q4: End of Penta vs. Swerve/Adam Page attacks Swerve/Kenny Omega video/Omega & Chris Jericho & Young Bucks segment – 818,000 viewers (up 4,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee/Joe vacates ROH TV title/Orange Cassidy promo – 866,000 viewers (up 48,000), 394,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: The Gunns vs. The Bollywood Boyz/Jon Moxley promo/Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart – 769,000 viewers (down 97,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (down 54,000)

Q7: End of Velvet vs. Hart/Mariah May segment – 696,000 viewers (down 73,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)

Q8: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White – 750,000 viewers (up 54,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)