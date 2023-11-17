Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision was up slightly in viewership and the key 18-49 rating, getting 396,000 viewers and an 0.11 (140,000 viewers), respectively. It also had an 0.07 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was also up in both measures. It drew 823,000 viewers and an 0.28 in 18-49 (368,000 viewers). It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision was #21 for the night and #6 in its timeslot. It was behind Mississippi vs. Georgia college football on ESPN (4,834,000/1.22), Christmas Island on Hallmark (2,618,000/0.25), Cleveland vs. Golden State NBA on NBA TV (645,000/0.17), On Patrol Live on REELZ (843,000/0.14) and UNAM vs. Chivas Mexican soccer on Univision Deportes (298,000/0.14). The show managed to beat college football on ESPN2 and FS1. Network competition included Michigan State vs. Ohio State on NBC (3,572,000/0.67), Texas vs. Texas Christian on ABC (2,823,000/0.57), West Virginia vs. Oklahoma on FOX (2,386,000/0.52), and the National Women’s Soccer championship game on CBS (817,000/0.25).

Compared to last week, it was up 8.2% in viewers, up 20.7% in 18-49 and up 39.4% in 18-34. It had 33,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 32%), 12,000 in women 18-34 (up 50%), 73,000 in men 35-49 (up 43.1%) and 23,000 in women 35-49 (down 25.8%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Andrade el Idolo vs. Daniel Garcia – 398,000 viewers, 132,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Andrade vs. Garcia – 393,000 viewers (down 6,000), 134,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q3: Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle/Hangman Page promo/LFI vs. The Workhorsemen – 400,000 viewers (up 7,000), 127,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: End of LFI vs. Workhorsemen/Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander segment/Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin – 386,000 viewers (down 14,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q5: End of Strong vs. Martin/Tony Khan & Bryan Danielson announcement/Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart – 402,000 viewers (up 16,000), 151,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q6: End of Nightingale vs. Hart/Ricky Starks & Big Bill promo/Powerhouse Hobbs squash – 395,000 viewers (down 7,000), 148,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q7: Don Callis promo/Hobbs and Paul Wight segment/The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland – 404,000 viewers (up 9,000), 154,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q8: End of The Righteous & Archer vs. Sting, Allin & Copeland – 412,000 viewers (up 8,000), 149,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Dynamite was #4 for the night and in its timeslot. It was behind Boston vs. Philadelphia on ESPN (1,848,000/0.60), Lakers vs. Sacramento on ESPN (1,711,000/0.61), and an ESPN per-game show. This week’s episode almost lost to NXT n 18-34, narrowly winning 125,000 to 122,000.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 2.4% in viewers, up 4.2% in 18-49 and down 10.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 0.6% in viewers, down 0.8% in 18-49 and up 3.3% in 18-34. It had 76,000 in men 18-34 (down 24%), 48,000 in women 18-34 (up 23.1%), 165,000 in men 35-49 (up 5.1%) and 78,000 in women 35-49 (up 20%). The audience was 65.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK – 966,000 viewers, 383,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley & Yuta vs. Cassidy & HOOK/Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland segment – 842,000 viewers (down 124,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q3: Roderick Strong, The Kingdom & Adam Cole segment/Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet – 813,000 viewers (down 29,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q4: Miro promo/Toni Storm & Mariah May segment/Samoa Joe squash – 808,000 viewers (down 5,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q5: The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander – 812,000 viewers (up 4,000), 370,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q6: Young Bucks & Golden Jets segment/The Gunns squash/Wardlow video/beginning of street fight – 804,000 viewers (down 8,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q7: Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight & Kota Ibushi vs. Don Callis Family – 783,000 viewers (down 21,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q8: End of street fight/MJF & Bullet Club Gold segment – 764,000 viewers (down 19,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)

Overrun: End of MJF & Bullet Club Gold segment – 759,000 viewers (down 5,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)