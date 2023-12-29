wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision & Dynamite
As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision was up in both measures for its Christmas weekend episode. The show had 489,000 viewers and an 0.16 (210,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo, respectively. It also had an 0.10 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was also up in both measures. It drew 843,000 viewers and an 0.31 in 18-49 (408,000 viewers). It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
Collision was #9 for the night and #2 in its time slot, behind South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan college football on ESPN (765,000/0.17). It also had college football competition on ABC, as well as College Basketball on FOX.
Compared to last week, it was up 7% in viewers, up 8.8% in 18-49 and up 5.9% in 18-34. It had 31,000 in men 18-34 (down 42.6% from last week), 41,000 in women 18-34 (up 192.9%), 115,000 in men 35-49 (up 25%) and 23,000 in women 35-49 (down 30.3%). The audience was 69.5% male in 18-49.
Q1: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson – 529,000 viewers, 213,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Castagnoli vs. Danielson/Jon Moxley & Swerve Strickland promos – 491,000 viewers (down 38,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Q3: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti/HOOK promo – 479,000 viewers (down 12,000), 189,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)
Q4: Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage/Lee promo/Toni Storm promo/Christian Cage & Shayna Wayne segment – 525,000 viewers (up 46,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)
Q5: End of Cage & Wayne segment/Big Bill, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho segment/Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia – 510,000 viewers (down 15,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (even)
Q6: End of King vs. Garcia/House of Black & FTR segment/Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Abadon & Thunder Rosa – 475,000 viewers (down 35,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)
Q7: End of Hart & Blue vs. Abadon & Rosa/Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade el Idolo – 452,000 viewers (down 23,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)
Q8: Kingston vs. Andrade – 455,000 viewers (up 3,000), 207,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)
Overrun: End of Kingston vs. Andrade – 488,000 viewers (up 33,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)
Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 7.8% in viewers, up 17.6% in 18-49 and up 12.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 3.8% in viewers, up 11.8% in 18-49 and up 18% in 18-34. It had 106,000 in men 18-34 (up 5%), 50,000 in women 18-34 (up 31.6%), 175,000 in men 35-49 (up 10.1%) and 77,000 in women 35-49 (up 54%). The audience was 68.9% men in 18-49.
Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White – 983,000 viewers, 418,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Moxley vs. Swerve vs. White – 869,000 viewers (down 114,000), 395,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)
Q3: Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston & Swerve Strickland promos/Mariah May, Riho & Toni Storm segment/Top Flight, Action Andretti, Best Friends segment – 839,000 viewers (down 30,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
Q4: Don Callis Family, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho segment – 867,000 viewers (up 28,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)
Q5: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston – 792,000 viewers (down 75,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q6: End of Kingston vs. Danielson/Moxley & Kingston segment – 832,000 viewers (up 40,000), 433,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)
Q7: End of Moxley & Kingston segment/Christian Cage & Adam Copeland segment/Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue – 794,000 viewers (down 38,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)
Q8: End of Statlander vs. Blue/Ruby Soho, Saraya & Anna Jay segments – 781,000 viewers (down 13,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Overrun: Samoa Joe & MJF vs. The Devil’s Masked Men – 807,000 (up 26,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)