Ratings Breakdown For Most Recent Episodes of AEW Collision & Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision was up in viewership but down in ratings from the weekend before, as it had 482,000 viewers, while the key 18-49 rating was down to 0.16 (203,000 viewers). It also had an 0.09 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite rose in viewership, getting 871,000 viewers, while dropping in 18-49 with an 0.30 in 18-49 (389,000 viewers). It also had an 0.19 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision was #10 on cable for the night, behind football programming and a soccer game between Arsenal vs. Fulham on USA. The NFL preseason game that went head to head with Collision in the first hour had 1,732,000/0.46, while the game in the second hour on the NFL Network had 1,313,000/0.35. Massachusetts vs. New Mexico State in college football on ESPN also won head-to-head and had 582,000/0.19. Overall this made Collision #4 in the time slot.

Compared to last week, the show was up 14.5% in viewers, down 9% in 18-49 and down 22.1% in 18-34. It had 39,000 in men 18-34 (down 33.1%), 21,000 in women 18-34 (down 8.7%), 95,000 in men 35-49 (down 13.6%) and 48,000 in women 35-49 (up 33.3%). The audience was 66% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jack Perry & HOOK segment, MJF & Adam Cole video/Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy & Penta El Zero M vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian – 587,000 viewers, 228,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy, Penta & Kingston vs. Butcher, Blade & Sabian – 523,000 viewers (down 64,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q3: FTR & Young Bucks video/The Dark Order vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin – 538,000 viewers (up 15,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q4: The Acclaimed video/Big Bill squashes Vary Morales/Ricky Starks promo/Ruby Soho promo/Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade – 518,000 viewers (down 20,000), 189,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q5: End of Nightingale vs. Renegade/Saraya video/Miro video/Kris Statlander promo – 501,000 viewers (down 17,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: Keith Lee squashes Zicky Dice/Samoa Joe promo – 612,000 viewers (up 111,000), 218,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q7: CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & HOOK vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & Luchasaurus – 561,000 viewers (down 51,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q8: End of Punk, Allin, Sting & HOOK vs. White, Strickland, Cage & Luchasaurus – 578,000 viewers (up 17,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Dynamite was #1 for the night on Wednesday with a wide lead over everything else on cable. Compared to last week, it was up 0.1% in viewers, down 7.8% in 18-49 and down 11.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 14.6% in viewers, down 15.4% in 18-49 and down 20.5% in 18-34. It had 84,000 in men 18-34 (down 21.5%), 52,000 in women 18-34 (up 10.6%), 193,000 in men 35-49 (up 9%) and 59,000 in women 35-49 (down 35.9%). The audience was 71.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Komander – 957,000 viewers, 399,000 in 18-49

Q2: Orange Cassidy promo/Young Bucks, FTR & Bullet Club Gold segment/Toni Storm promo/Chris Jericho promo – 913,000 viewers (down 44,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q3: Jericho & Sammy Guevara segment/Moxley promo/Wheeler Yuta vs. Eddie Kingston – 925,000 viewers (up 12,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q4: End of Kingston vs. Yuta/MJF & Adam Cole segment/Guevara & Don Callis segment/Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom segment – 909,000 viewers (down 16,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: End of Cole, Strong & Kingdom segment/Penta El Zero M promo/Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura – 910,000 viewers (up 1,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q6: End of Baker, Shida & Statlander vs. Rose, Shafir & Sakura/Callis & Konosuke Takeshita segment/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass segment – 828,000 viewers (down 82,000), 366,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q7: Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero M – 763,000 viewers (down 65,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q8: End of Cassidy vs. Penta – 769,000 viewers (up 6,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (even)