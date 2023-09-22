wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite
As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision dipped slightly in viewership, as it had 467,000 viewers. It was also even in the key 18-49 rating, which was 0.15 (200,000 viewers). It also had an 0.05 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite rose in viewership, getting 984,000 viewers, while also rising in 18-49 with an 0.36 in 18-49 (469,000 viewers). It also had an 0.24 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
Collision was #21 for the day on cable and #6 in its time slot, behind four football games and NASCAR. It was the top rated entertainment show but behind 17 football-related programs or the day, along with NASCAR and Formula 1. The West Coast airing went against the Colorado vs. Colorado State game (9,304,000/3.17). Other competition included Tennessee vs. Florida on ESPN (5,309,000/1.53), Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia on ABC (2,407,000/0.56), NASCAR from Bristol on USA (1,562,000/0.22), Bowling Green vs. Michigan Big 10 (1,138,000/0.34), Syracuse vs. Purdue on NBC (1,249,000/0.26), Houston vs. Texas Christian on FOX (1,202,000/0.28) Brigham Young vs. Arkansas on ESPN 2 (1,078,000/0.24) and Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on FS 1 (907,000/0.18).
Compared to last week, the show was down 1.9% in viewers, up 0.5% in 18-49 and down 52.7% in 18-34. It had 15,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 71.7%), 20,000 in women 18-34 (down 4.8%), 107,000 in men 35-49 (up 44.6%) and 57,000 in women 35-49 (up 14.0%). The audience was 61% male.
Q1: Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli – 442,000 viewers, 209,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Bill & Starks vs. Danielson & Castagnoli/Powerhouse Hobbs promo/Miro promo – 431,000 viewers (down 11,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Q3: FTR vs. Iron Savages/Keith Lee & Shane Taylor segment/John Silver vs. Anthony Bowens – 461,000 viewers (up 30,000), 204,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
Q4: End of Silver vs. Bowens/Eddie Kingston promo/Orange Cassidy & HOOK segment – 446,000 viewers (down 15,000), 189,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)
Q5: Aussie Open squash/Toni Storm interview/Scorpio Sky promo/Sky vs. Andrade el Idolo – 485,000 viewers (up 39,000), 200,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)
Q6: End of Sky vs. Andrade/Jay White promo/Don Callis promo/Katsuyori Shibata promo/The Hardys vs. The Righteous – 503,000 viewers (up 18,000), 205,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
Q7: End of Hardys vs. Righteous/Kingston & Castagnoli video/FTR promo/Zack Sabre Jr promo – 455,000 viewers (down 48,000), 192,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q8: Ricky Stars promo/Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker – 489,000 viewers (up 34,000), 193,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
Overrun: End of Statlander vs. Baker – 588,000 viewers (up 99,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)
Dynamite was #1 for the night by a large amount, as Real Housewives of Orange County was #2 with 821,000 and a 0.21. The show’s usual lead-in, The Big Bang Theory, only had 863,000 viewers and an 0.17 rating.
Compared to last week, it was up 10.8% in viewers, up 16.7% in 18-49 and down 0.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 5.3% in viewers, up 2.4% in 18-49 and down 19.5% in 18-34. It had 123,000 in men 18-34 (up 6%), 46,000 in women 18-34 (down 17.9%), 200,000 in men 35-49 (up 18.3%) and 98,000 in women 35-49 (up 60.7%). The audience was 68.9% male in 18-49.
Q1: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston – 982,000 viewers, 447,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Castagnoli vs. Kingston/Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & The Kingdom segment/Christian Cage promo – 1,004,000 viewers (up 22,000), 482,000 in 18-49 (up 35,000)
Q3: Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara – 989,000 viewers (down 15,000), 484,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)
Q4: End of Jericho vs. Guevara/MJF promo/Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix – 1,017,000 viewers (up 28,000), 466,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)
Q5: End of Moxley vs. Fenix/Samoa Joe promo – 960,000 viewers (down 57,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)
Q6: Rampage tag team promo video/Saraya vs. Toni Storm – 938,000 viewers (down 22,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)
Q7: Upcoming shows preview/MJF vs. Samoa Joe – 954,000 viewers (up 16,000), 474,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)
Q8: Joe vs. MJF – 1,014,000 viewers (up 60,000), 489,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)
Overrun: End of Joe vs. MJF – 1,048,000 (up 34,000), 513,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)