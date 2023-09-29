wrestling
Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite
As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision rose in viewership, as it had 562,000 viewers. It was also up in the key 18-49 rating, which was 0.18 (235,000 viewers). It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite fell in viewership, getting 855,000 viewers, while also dropping in 18-49 with an 0.28 in 18-49 (365,000 viewers). It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
Collision was #13 for the day on cable and #3 in its time slot behind ESPN and ESPN2. It was the highest-rated non-sports show on English TV. The largest gains were in the 50+ demo and men 18-34. Of the 12 shows ahead of it, seven were college football games, four were sports news (which mostly covered college football) and one was Formula 1 from Japan. There games with big audiences included Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on NBC (9,980,000 viewers/2.53), Iowa vs Penn State on CBS (2,750,000/0.54), Texas vs. Baylor on ABC (2,628,000/0.74), Arkansas vs. Louisiana State on ESPN (2,442,000/0.57), Oregon State vs. Washington State on FOX (1,477,000/0.29) and Georgia vs. Alabama-Birmingham on ESPN 2 (1,080,000/0.27).
Compared to last week, the show was up 20.3% in viewers, up 17.5% in 18-49 ad up 140.0% in 18-34. It had 72,000 in men 18-34 (up 380%, this is not a typo), 12,000 in women 18-34 (down 40%), 102,000 in men 35-49 (down 4.7%) and 49,000 in women 35-49 (down 14%). The audience was 74% male in 18-49.
Q1: Luchasaurus vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin – 544,000 viewers, 221,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Luchasaurus vs. Cage vs. Allin/Don Callis, Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita promo/HOOK & Rob Van Dam vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard – 553,000 viewers (up 9,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)
Q3: End of RVD & Hook vs. Parker & Menard/Eddie Kingston promo/Dark Order promo/The Kingdom promo – 520,000 viewers (down 33,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q4: Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart/The Righteous video/Jay White vs. Andrade el Idolo – 621,000 viewers (up 101,000), 276,000 in 18-49 (up 52,000)
Q5: End of Andrade vs. White – 587,000 viewers (down 34,000), 242,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)
Q6: Santana & Ortiz video/Shane Taylor promo/FTR vs. The Workhorsemen – 552,000 viewers (down 35,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)
Q7: FTR & Aussie Open promo/Miro & CJ Perry segment/Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks – 573,000 viewers (up 21,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)
Q8: Danielson vs. Starks – 546,000 viewers (down 27,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)
Overrun: End of Danielson vs. Starks – 574,000 viewers (up 28,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
While Collision’s numbers went up in spite of heavy competition, Dynamite’s went down. The Wednesday night show was up against the Republican Presidential debate on Fox News (6,693,000 viewers/0.66), the US Open on Telemundo (1,076,000/0.32) and season openers on network TV. This included Survivor, which had 5,235,000 viewers and a 0.84 rating.
Dynamite had its lowest viewership since August 9 and its lowest 18-49 rating since June 28. Even still, it was #3 for the night on cable (behind the debates and Hannity (3,140,000/0.29)) and #2 in its time slot.
Compared to last week, it was down 13.1% in viewers, down 2.2% in 18-49 and down 23.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 13.6% in viewers, down 17.6% in 18-49 and down 21% in 18-34. It had 83,000 in men 18-34 (down 32.5%), 46,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 169,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.5%) and 67,000 in women 35-49 (down 31.6%). The audience was 69% men in 18-49.
Q1: Rey Fenix vs. Jeff Jarrett – 923,000 viewers, 359,000 in 18-49
Q2: MJF & Adam Cole segment/Don Callis, Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita segment/Ricky Starks & Wheeler Yuta segment – 843,000 viewers (down 80,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)
Q3: Nick Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage – 907,000 viewers (up 64,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)
Q4: MJF, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Jay White segment – 904,000 viewers (down 3,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)
Q5: End of MJF & White segment – 943,000 viewers (up 39,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)
Q6: Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn vs. Penta El Zero Miedo – 813,000 viewers (down 130,000), 345,000 in 18-49 (down 43,000)
Q7: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale – 759,000 viewers (down 54,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)
Q8: Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page contract signing – 753,000 viewers (down 6,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)