Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite hit a six-week high in the key 18-49 demographic rating, but was down in viewership from the week before. It had 655,000 viewers on TBS and an 0.19 rating in 18-49. It also had an 0.09 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers, including details on each individual quarter hour.

The show was #10 for the day and #4 in the time slot, behind NBA on ESPN (1,172,000/0.37), Jesse Watters (4,562,000/0.28) and Hannity (4,976,000/0.36) on Fox News and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (574,000/0.21). The lead in, The Big Bang Theory, had 850,000 and an 0.12.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 3.5% in viewers, up 3.3% in 18-49 and down 24.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 21.7% in viewers, down 30.9% in 18-49 and down 58% in 18-34. It had 41,000 in men 18-34 (down 34.4%), 26,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.8%), 126,000 in men 35-49 (up 24.8%) and 58,000 in women 35-49 (up 7.4%). The audience was 66.8% male in 18-49.

Q1: Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Don Callis Family segment – 832,000 viewers, 295,000 in 18-49

Q2: Death Riders promo/Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party – 695,000 viewers (down 137,000), 246,000 in 18-49 (down 49,000)

Q3: End of Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party/Mariah May promo/Toni Storm & Harley Cameron segment/Jeff Jarrett segment – 643,000 viewers (down 52,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q4: Jeff Jarrett & Claudio Castagnoli segment/Megan Bayne video/Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox – 601,000 viewers (down 42,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: End of Fox vs. Swerve/Ricochet promo/Learning Tree segment/MJF promo/Hangman Page squash/Christopher Daniels promo – 646,000 viewers (up 45,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q6: Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron segment/Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter – 637,000 viewers (down 9,000), 264,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q7: End of Hart vs. Hayter/Swerve video/Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Hart video/Adam Copeland vs. PAC – 618,000 viewers (down 19,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q8: Adam Copeland vs. PAC – 590,000 viewers (down 28,000), 246,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Overrun: End of Copeland vs. PAC – 592,000 viewers (up 2,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)