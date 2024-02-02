Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down from the week before in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 818,000 viewers and a 0.26 (337,000) in 18-49. It also had an 0.16 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a breakdown of each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,107,000/0.29) and the Florida vs. Kentucky college basketball game on ESPN (1,081,000/0.29). There was also a Milwaukee vs. Portland NBA game on ESPN that went against the West Coast feed, which had 800,000/0.28.

Compared to last week, the show was down 2.3% in viewers, down 6.9% in 18-49 and down 27.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 9.2% in viewers, down 16% in 18-49 and down 27.4% in 18-34. Dynamite had 78,000 in men 18-34 (down 25.7%), 36,000 in women 18-34 (down 30.8%), 161,000 in men 35-49 (up 8.8%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (up 18.2%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy – 981,000 viewers, 393,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Hardy/CMLL attack/Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona – 836,000 viewers (down 145,000), 344,000 in 18-49 (down 49,000)

Q3: End of Page vs. Liona/The Young Bucks promo – 799,000 viewers (down 37,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q4: Wardlow vs. Kommander/Sting, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks & Big Bill segment – 798,000 viewers (down 1,000), 328,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher – 786,000 viewers (down 12,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q6: End of Jericho vs. Fletcher, Deonna Purrazzo video, Bang Bang Scissor Gang segment/Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie – 795,000 viewers (up 9,000), 326,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q7: End of Purrazzo vs. Valkyrie, Allin & Young Bucks segment – 759,000 viewers (down 36,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Hangman Page promo/Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam – 792,000 viewers (up 33,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Overrun: End of Swerve vs. RVD – 820,000 (up 28,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)