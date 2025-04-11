Ratings Breakdown For Wednesday’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 659,000 viewers with an 0.17 (230,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.14 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

18-34 was the best number Dynamite has had all year, but men 35-49 was down much more than usual. The show was #12 for the day and #3 in its time slot, behind the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game on ESPN (2,261,000/0.73) and Watters (3,917,000/0.22) and Hannity (3,346,000/0.22) on FOX News.

Compared to last week, it was up 10.6% in viewers, up 7% in 18-49 and up 50.8% in 18-34. Comapred to last year, it was down 19.5% in viewres, down 42.5% in 18-49 and down 34.7% in 18-34. Dynamite had 64,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 68.4%), 34,000 in women 18-34 (up 25.9%), 96,000 in men 35-49 (down 17.9%) and 36,000 in women 35-49 (up 9.1%). The audience was 69.6% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley promo/Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata/Young Bucks promo – 767,000 viewers, 255,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Young Bucks promo/Kenny Omega promo/Swerve Strickland vs. PAC – 698,000 viewers (down 69,000), 244,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q3: End of PAC vs. Swerve/Ricochet team promo/Will Ospreay team promo/Billie Starkz, Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron segment/Hangman Page & Prince Nana segment – 629,000 viewers (down 69,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q4: Will Ospreay, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos & The CRU – 604,000 viewers (down 25,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q5: End of eight-man tag/The Hurt Syndicate & MJF segment/Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne promo – 688,000 viewers (up 84,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q6: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander – 692,000 viewers (up 4,000), 242,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q7: End of Statlander vs. Rosa/Don Callis promo/Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly promo/Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith segment/Anthony Bowens promo – 670,000 viewers (down 22,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q8: Hurt Syndicate & MJF segment/Chris Jericho segment/Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Samoa Joe & HOOK – 576,000 viewers (down 94,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Overrun: End of Castagnoli & Yuta vs. Joe & HOOK – 568,000 viewers (down 8,000), 202,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)